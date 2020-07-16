Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 15,403 Shares of Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its position in Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,403 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. owned about 0.07% of Victory Capital worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Victory Capital by 56.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Victory Capital by 5.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Victory Capital by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Victory Capital by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. 17.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VCTR opened at $18.94 on Thursday. Victory Capital Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $24.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.10 and a 200-day moving average of $17.80.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $204.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.52 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 18.53%. Equities analysts predict that Victory Capital Holdings Inc will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is 8.06%.

In other news, Director James B. Hawkes bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.96 per share, for a total transaction of $279,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,920. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James B. Hawkes bought 4,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.76 per share, with a total value of $69,407.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 55,404 shares of company stock valued at $827,867 over the last 90 days. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VCTR shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on Victory Capital from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on Victory Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Victory Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Victory Capital from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.38.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

