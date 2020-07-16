Wesbanco Bank Inc. Boosts Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $9,634,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 347.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,949 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TDY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $369.75.

In other news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 10,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.04, for a total transaction of $3,360,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,226 shares in the company, valued at $11,837,345.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 1,532 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.73, for a total transaction of $479,102.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,629,452.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,848 shares of company stock worth $23,841,394. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TDY opened at $303.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.80. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $195.34 and a 1 year high of $398.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.03.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $784.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.00 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

