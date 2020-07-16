Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,862 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,333 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $21,935,010,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Corning by 79.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 43,344,435 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $890,295,000 after purchasing an additional 19,190,516 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Corning by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,563,385 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $771,552,000 after purchasing an additional 255,429 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Corning by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,151,043 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $249,251,000 after purchasing an additional 479,204 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Corning by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,665,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $310,479,000 after purchasing an additional 843,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GLW shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.73.

GLW stock opened at $27.36 on Thursday. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $17.44 and a 52 week high of $34.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.72.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Corning’s revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.