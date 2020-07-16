Wesbanco Bank Inc. Purchases 7,761 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 91.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,294 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,761 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Applied Materials by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,550 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 152,540 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $9,221,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management grew its position in Applied Materials by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 21,875 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $25,434,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Applied Materials from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Applied Materials from $52.50 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.48.

In other news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 3,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $209,753.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

AMAT stock opened at $62.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.42. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $69.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $57.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.40.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.02). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 37.13% and a net margin of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.95%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.