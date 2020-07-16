Wesbanco Bank Inc. Cuts Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Celanese by 2,766.7% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Celanese by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Celanese by 513.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,560,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $88.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.31. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $52.70 and a 1 year high of $128.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.37.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.10. Celanese had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 37.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 6th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.02%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.11.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

