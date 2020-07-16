Wesbanco Bank Inc. Takes Position in Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 28,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Draftkings in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in Draftkings during the second quarter valued at $268,000. Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Draftkings during the second quarter valued at $292,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Draftkings during the second quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Draftkings during the second quarter valued at $65,000. 9.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Draftkings alerts:

Draftkings stock opened at $32.56 on Thursday. Draftkings Inc has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $44.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.61.

Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15. On average, research analysts anticipate that Draftkings Inc will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Woodrow Levin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $1,940,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 229,810 shares in the company, valued at $8,916,628. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 796,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $30,898,302.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,614.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,471,338 shares of company stock worth $57,087,914 in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Draftkings in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Draftkings in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Draftkings from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Draftkings in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Draftkings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

Draftkings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Further Reading: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Draftkings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Draftkings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.