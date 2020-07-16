Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $665,000 Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 335.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.68.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $95.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.63. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $60.20 and a one year high of $119.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 3.35%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

See Also: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.