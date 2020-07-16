Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,124 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,527 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in F. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $495,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,263,756 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,053,000 after acquiring an additional 62,654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.58.

Ford Motor stock opened at $6.74 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $10.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.61. The company has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.13). Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $34.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO James D. Farley, Jr. bought 194,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,093.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 828,922 shares in the company, valued at $4,252,369.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

