Wesbanco Bank Inc. Acquires Shares of 14,705 Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,228,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,160,000 after purchasing an additional 80,286 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 6.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 416,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,023,000 after purchasing an additional 23,664 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 22.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 223,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,238,000 after purchasing an additional 40,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

AIT opened at $62.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.37. Applied Industrial Technologies has a twelve month low of $30.66 and a twelve month high of $70.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $830.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.94 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 17.40%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 29.02%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AIT. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

In other news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher bought 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.81 per share, for a total transaction of $200,802.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,256,691.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 2,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total transaction of $159,163.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,986 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,511.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

