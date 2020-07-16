Wesbanco Bank Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,589,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,543,000 after acquiring an additional 103,755 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,164,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,543,000 after buying an additional 42,396 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 38.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,667,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,677,000 after buying an additional 461,179 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 886,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,169,000 after buying an additional 17,942 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 882,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,646,000 after buying an additional 9,647 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $200.87 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $123.28 and a one year high of $211.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $198.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.