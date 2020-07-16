Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 3,274 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,274 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,076,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,863,000 after acquiring an additional 6,980 shares during the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 65,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $243,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Bank of America by 161.6% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,785,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,950,000 after acquiring an additional 8,515,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock opened at $24.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.99. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $209.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, April 9th. DA Davidson downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Bank of America from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.58.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

