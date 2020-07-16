Wesbanco Bank Inc. Takes Position in The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 72,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. owned 0.21% of The Shyft Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $643,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

SHYF opened at $15.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.99. The Shyft Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.70. The firm has a market cap of $560.51 million, a P/E ratio of -93.76, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.43.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. The Shyft Group had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 24.51%. The company had revenue of $176.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.10 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Shyft Group will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

