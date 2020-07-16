Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Revolve Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 44.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Revolve Group in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 167.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 30,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

In related news, COO David Pujades sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $93,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RVLV opened at $15.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a PE ratio of -60.65. Revolve Group has a 52-week low of $7.17 and a 52-week high of $38.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.85.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $146.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.52 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 57.43% and a net margin of 5.72%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Revolve Group will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Revolve Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Nomura increased their price target on Revolve Group from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Revolve Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Revolve Group from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

See Also: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.