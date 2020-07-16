Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Invests $163,000 in Virgin Galactic Holdings (NASDAQ:SPCE)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic Holdings (NASDAQ:SPCE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

In other Virgin Galactic news, Director Craig S. Kreeger bought 10,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $194,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,468.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 10 Ltd Vieco sold 1,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total value of $20,696,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 12,357 shares of company stock valued at $239,261 and have sold 34,280,000 shares valued at $516,012,500.

SPCE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Virgin Galactic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPCE opened at $18.43 on Thursday. Virgin Galactic Holdings has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $42.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.46.

Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.65 million. Virgin Galactic’s quarterly revenue was down 86.5% on a year-over-year basis.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic, LLC provides spaceline services. The company offers suborbital research flights to scientific research community. It also operates a spaceport for astronaut training and flights operations.Virgin Galactic, LLC was founded in 2004 and is based in Mojave, California with additional offices in Las Cruces, New York, London, Pasadena, and Washington, DC Virgin Galactic, LLC operates as a subsidiary of Virgin Group Ltd.

