Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Applied Optoelectronics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $751,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 8,899 shares during the period. 58.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

Shares of AAOI stock opened at $10.71 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Applied Optoelectronics Inc has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $15.98.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $40.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.03 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 11.37% and a negative net margin of 40.52%. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics Inc will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin sold 15,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $175,241.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 853,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,601,886.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hung-Lun (Fred) Chang sold 6,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $75,093.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,917.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,621 shares of company stock worth $458,962. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

AAOI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $7.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $8.60 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Applied Optoelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

Further Reading: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.