Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,974,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,896,000 after buying an additional 3,322,545 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alteryx during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,681,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Alteryx by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 880,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,757,000 after purchasing an additional 355,514 shares during the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in Alteryx during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,272,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alteryx in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,760,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AYX opened at $165.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 458.72 and a beta of 1.42. Alteryx Inc has a 1-year low of $75.17 and a 1-year high of $185.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Alteryx had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $108.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alteryx Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AYX shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Alteryx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target (down previously from $145.00) on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Alteryx from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Alteryx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.88.

In other news, CEO Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total value of $5,162,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles Cory sold 2,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.44, for a total transaction of $298,411.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,633 shares of company stock worth $21,861,229 over the last three months. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

