4,000 Shares in Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) Purchased by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Redfin by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Redfin by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Redfin by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in Redfin by 119.1% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Redfin by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RDFN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Stephens increased their price target on Redfin from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub lowered Redfin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Redfin from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Redfin from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.29.

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN opened at $35.54 on Thursday. Redfin Corp has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $43.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -44.99 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.82.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $191.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.77 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 23.57% and a negative net margin of 8.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Redfin Corp will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Adam Wiener sold 5,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 275,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,233,721. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $58,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,177.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,549 shares of company stock valued at $2,640,204. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

