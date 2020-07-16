VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Shares Acquired by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 174.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in VF were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VFC. Ellington Management Group LLC increased its stake in VF by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 34,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of VF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 19,174 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VF during the 1st quarter worth $6,007,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of VF by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 143,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,743,000 after purchasing an additional 50,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of VF by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 568,284 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,733,000 after purchasing an additional 146,175 shares in the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on VFC. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of VF from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of VF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of VF in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of VF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of VF in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

In other news, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 10,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total transaction of $697,012.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,217.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard Carucci acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.51 per share, with a total value of $211,785.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 69,774 shares in the company, valued at $4,222,024.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VFC opened at $60.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.78. VF Corp has a 12-month low of $45.07 and a 12-month high of $100.25.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The textile maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). VF had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 27.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VF Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.64%.

VF Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

