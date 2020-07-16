Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys Shares of 6,000 Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PD. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pagerduty by 4,484.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 77,271 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pagerduty by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Pagerduty during the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Pagerduty during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Pagerduty during the 4th quarter valued at $475,000. 66.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pagerduty alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Pagerduty from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Pagerduty from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pagerduty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pagerduty from $18.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Pagerduty in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pagerduty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.47.

Shares of NYSE:PD opened at $25.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.48 and a beta of 1.05. Pagerduty Inc has a 12-month low of $12.33 and a 12-month high of $49.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.17.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. Pagerduty had a negative return on equity of 16.18% and a negative net margin of 27.81%. The firm had revenue of $49.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pagerduty Inc will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $100,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen Sammis Walker sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $37,782.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 409,917 shares of company stock valued at $10,807,611. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

About Pagerduty

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pagerduty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagerduty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.