Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires 213 Shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 831 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Verisign were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Verisign by 10.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,629,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $473,550,000 after acquiring an additional 254,955 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Verisign by 121.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,985,719 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $321,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,477 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verisign by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,961,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $377,392,000 after acquiring an additional 31,261 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Verisign by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,863,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $358,992,000 after acquiring an additional 226,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Verisign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,854,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Verisign from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Verisign in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on shares of Verisign from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.25.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of Verisign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.53, for a total transaction of $1,263,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 913,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,322,312.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 2,000 shares of Verisign stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.72, for a total transaction of $429,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,924,934.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,300 shares of company stock worth $6,214,685 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $198.65 on Thursday. Verisign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.77 and a 12-month high of $221.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $209.11 and its 200 day moving average is $202.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 0.90.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.25 million. Verisign had a net margin of 63.33% and a negative return on equity of 54.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

