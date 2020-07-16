Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires Shares of 5,000 Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2020

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Upland Software by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Upland Software during the fourth quarter worth about $4,464,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 8,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $275,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,718,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,699,854.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy Mattox sold 9,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $335,373.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 549,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,754,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,903 shares of company stock worth $781,417. 11.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Upland Software stock opened at $31.45 on Thursday. Upland Software Inc has a 52 week low of $20.75 and a 52 week high of $48.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.86 million, a PE ratio of -13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.00.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $68.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.00 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a positive return on equity of 18.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Upland Software Inc will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UPLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD)

