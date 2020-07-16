Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires Shares of 5,000 Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Upland Software by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Upland Software during the fourth quarter worth about $4,464,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 8,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $275,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,718,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,699,854.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy Mattox sold 9,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $335,373.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 549,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,754,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,903 shares of company stock worth $781,417. 11.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Upland Software stock opened at $31.45 on Thursday. Upland Software Inc has a 52 week low of $20.75 and a 52 week high of $48.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.86 million, a PE ratio of -13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.00.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $68.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.00 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a positive return on equity of 18.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Upland Software Inc will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UPLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

