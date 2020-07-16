Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $176,000 Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 640 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in Moody’s by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its position in Moody’s by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its position in Moody’s by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCO. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Moody’s from $258.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $248.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.23.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $291.24 on Thursday. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $164.19 and a one year high of $296.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.43. Moody’s had a return on equity of 235.22% and a net margin of 30.88%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 12,000 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.20, for a total transaction of $3,386,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,499,299.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.01, for a total value of $439,515.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,972.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,727 shares of company stock valued at $16,235,465 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

