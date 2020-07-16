Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Makes New Investment in Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of INFN. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Infinera by 706.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,053,793 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,247,000 after buying an additional 2,674,910 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Infinera by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,764 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 16,118 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Infinera during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infinera by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,191 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Infinera during the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:INFN opened at $6.08 on Thursday. Infinera Corp. has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.23.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Infinera had a negative net margin of 27.26% and a negative return on equity of 37.47%. The business had revenue of $330.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Infinera Corp. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INFN shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Infinera in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Infinera from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Vertical Group started coverage on shares of Infinera in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Nomura Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Infinera from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.47.

In other Infinera news, COO David W. Heard purchased 15,000 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.33 per share, for a total transaction of $64,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 193,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,586.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

