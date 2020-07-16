Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 269,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,564 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $11,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the first quarter worth $156,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the first quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider James J. Jeter sold 7,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $302,493.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 13,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $541,881.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,091 shares in the company, valued at $502,985.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,282 shares of company stock worth $3,515,136 over the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.94.

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $41.92 on Thursday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc has a twelve month low of $25.92 and a twelve month high of $45.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.64.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $273.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.15%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

