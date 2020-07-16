Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Makes New $208,000 Investment in Box Inc (NYSE:BOX)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BOX. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in BOX during the first quarter worth about $28,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BOX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in BOX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in BOX by 898.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BOX shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of BOX from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BOX from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of BOX from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BOX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.18.

In related news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 86,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $1,767,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,354,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,386,331.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total transaction of $313,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,218,817 shares in the company, valued at $25,461,087.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 251,815 shares of company stock valued at $5,121,131. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $18.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.62. Box Inc has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $22.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.06.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $183.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.08 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 485.15% and a negative net margin of 18.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Box Inc will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

