3,500 Shares in Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) Bought by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RPD. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 14,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 22,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,045,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,294,000 after acquiring an additional 21,221 shares during the period. AXA grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 219,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,489,000 after acquiring an additional 99,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 983,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,622,000 after acquiring an additional 92,708 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Rapid7 news, insider Lee David Weiner sold 11,205 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $519,015.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,428,292.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 11,580 shares of company stock valued at $537,499 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

RPD stock opened at $54.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.53 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Rapid7 Inc has a 52-week low of $31.34 and a 52-week high of $66.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.12.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $94.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.82 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 55.85% and a negative net margin of 18.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rapid7 Inc will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RPD. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Rapid7 from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on Rapid7 from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.54.

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

