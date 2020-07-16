Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Takes Position in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 520,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,583,000 after purchasing an additional 25,081 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 1,802.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 523,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,654,000 after purchasing an additional 496,235 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $598,000.

Shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF stock opened at $34.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.07. Global X FinTech Thematic ETF has a 1 year low of $19.65 and a 1 year high of $35.44.

