Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 475 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Markel worth $10,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Markel by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 363,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,078,000 after acquiring an additional 6,733 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Markel by 1.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,313,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its holdings in Markel by 125.1% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 1,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC boosted its holdings in Markel by 49.0% in the first quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Markel by 146.7% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

In other news, Director Debora J. Wilson purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $822.82 per share, for a total transaction of $822,820.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,078.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Anthony F. Markel sold 111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.27, for a total value of $93,824.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Markel stock opened at $927.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.75 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $930.48 and its 200 day moving average is $1,023.81. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $710.52 and a 1 year high of $1,347.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $15.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.34 by $6.10. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Markel had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%. On average, equities analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 17.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MKL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $969.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,250.00 target price on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $945.00 target price on shares of Markel in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,054.67.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.