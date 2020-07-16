Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,130 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackline were worth $10,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BL. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackline by 0.3% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,889,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,686,000 after buying an additional 6,452 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackline by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,700,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,685,000 after buying an additional 150,078 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackline by 1.2% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,548,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,451,000 after buying an additional 18,818 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackline by 47.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after buying an additional 361,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackline by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 930,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,999,000 after buying an additional 14,558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL opened at $84.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -129.23 and a beta of 0.94. Blackline Inc has a 1 year low of $38.32 and a 1 year high of $90.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $82.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.54 million. Blackline had a negative net margin of 11.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. Blackline’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackline Inc will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackline news, Director Graham Smith sold 1,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $87,683.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,655,098.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $26,072.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,660,809.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,926 shares of company stock valued at $11,186,789 over the last quarter. 13.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on BL shares. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Blackline from $54.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Blackline from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Blackline from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Blackline from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.56.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

