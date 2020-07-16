Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Holdings Lowered by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,737 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 238.5% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $120.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The company has a market capitalization of $214.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Consumer Edge downgraded Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.73.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

