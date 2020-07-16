Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 533.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Crowdstrike were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment House LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crowdstrike by 2.2% during the second quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 35,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike during the second quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crowdstrike by 81.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,684,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Crowdstrike in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Crowdstrike in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Crowdstrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Crowdstrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crowdstrike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.96.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 17,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $1,154,557.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 1,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $123,117.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,341,137 shares of company stock worth $944,133,441 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $103.15 on Thursday. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a one year low of $31.95 and a one year high of $118.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.59.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $178.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.39 million. Crowdstrike had a negative net margin of 23.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.48%. The company’s revenue was up 85.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

