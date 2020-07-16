Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Invests $204,000 in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in G. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Genpact in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 267.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Genpact by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genpact alerts:

In related news, CFO Edward J. Fitzpatrick acquired 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $188,832.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 193,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,531,327.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Heather White sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $184,750.00. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:G opened at $34.93 on Thursday. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $19.41 and a 52 week high of $45.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.12 and its 200-day moving average is $36.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.12.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. Genpact had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The business had revenue of $923.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $894.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Genpact’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

G has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Genpact from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Genpact from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Genpact from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Genpact from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Genpact from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

Recommended Story: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.