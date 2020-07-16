Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Separately, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola during the second quarter worth about $610,000. 72.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NKLA opened at $54.58 on Thursday. Nikola Corporation has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $93.99.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NKLA shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Nikola in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Nikola in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nikola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

In other news, insider Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.97 per share, for a total transaction of $179,850,000.00. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corporation operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company also develops electric vehicle solutions for military and outdoor recreational applications.

