Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires 7,000 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 150.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,642 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 100,357 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 12,836 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $4,212,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,491,247 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $112,783,000 after buying an additional 54,656 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 125.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,756,972 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $64,582,000 after buying an additional 2,093,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TD Securities raised their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE:COG opened at $17.85 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.55. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $23.94.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 26.07%. The company had revenue of $386.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

