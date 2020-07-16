Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,500 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APPS. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Digital Turbine by 975.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Digital Turbine by 416.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Digital Turbine by 275.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,253 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 53.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.22.

Shares of NASDAQ APPS opened at $12.93 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 79.13 and a beta of 1.79. Digital Turbine Inc has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $13.96.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $39.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.40 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.09%. On average, research analysts expect that Digital Turbine Inc will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties worldwide. It provides Ignite, a software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

