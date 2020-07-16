Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Makes New Investment in Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the first quarter worth about $33,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Anaplan by 171.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Anaplan by 50.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the first quarter worth about $101,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLAN stock opened at $46.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Anaplan Inc has a twelve month low of $26.04 and a twelve month high of $63.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.01 and a beta of 2.00.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 40.32% and a negative return on equity of 48.56%. The company had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Anaplan Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Anaplan from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $38.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Anaplan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Anaplan from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.32.

In other news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 50,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total transaction of $2,401,887.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gagan Dhingra sold 1,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $86,080.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 268,034 shares of company stock worth $12,117,250. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

