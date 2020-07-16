Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires Shares of 1,000 Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quidel by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 5,254 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Quidel by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Quidel by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Quidel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quidel alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on QDEL shares. Raymond James cut Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Quidel from $168.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Quidel in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Quidel from $170.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Quidel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.43.

In related news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $1,368,609.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,614,156.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Douglas C. Bryant bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $160.33 per share, with a total value of $801,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,823 shares in the company, valued at $71,478,801.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,164 shares of company stock worth $26,211,364. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QDEL opened at $246.18 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 120.09 and a beta of 1.16. Quidel Co. has a twelve month low of $52.49 and a twelve month high of $254.31.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. Quidel had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $174.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.12 million. Research analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

Further Reading: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.