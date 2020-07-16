Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys 1,400 Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $35.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 1.47. PagSeguro Digital Ltd has a 52 week low of $13.58 and a 52 week high of $53.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.04.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.89. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 23.40%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. PagSeguro Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PAGS. TheStreet upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $52.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

PagSeguro Digital Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

