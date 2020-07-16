Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Invests $225,000 in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in ABIOMED by 12.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in ABIOMED by 0.8% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 9,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of ABIOMED by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABMD opened at $276.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.87, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.94. ABIOMED, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $285.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.65.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $206.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.58 million. ABIOMED had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lowered ABIOMED to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of ABIOMED from $240.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, OTR Global raised ABIOMED to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ABIOMED presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.40.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

