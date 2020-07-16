Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $229,000 Stake in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 380.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.71, for a total value of $6,561,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,502,764.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 40,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.26, for a total transaction of $6,810,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,283 shares in the company, valued at $121,103,043.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,133 shares of company stock worth $34,569,727. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

TDOC stock opened at $221.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $190.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.92. The firm has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.32 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Teladoc Health Inc has a 12 month low of $54.58 and a 12 month high of $237.76.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.60% and a negative net margin of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $180.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

TDOC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.26.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

