Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires Shares of 5,000 Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 113.6% in the first quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 51,600.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

ENPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.21.

ENPH opened at $57.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.45 and a beta of 1.04. Enphase Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $70.36.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 71.56% and a net margin of 31.15%. The company had revenue of $205.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 105.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $336,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 307,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,761,240.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $9,041,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,893,808.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,999,050 shares of company stock worth $940,471,946. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Further Reading: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.