Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Makes New $265,000 Investment in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter worth $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 192.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at $44,260,000. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Kohl's alerts:

KSS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Kohl’s from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Kohl’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $18.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.53.

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $20.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Kohl’s Co. has a 12-month low of $10.89 and a 12-month high of $59.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96 and a beta of 1.74.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company’s revenue was down 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post -3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.