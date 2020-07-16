9,000 Shares in Warner Music Group (NYSE:WMG) Purchased by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group (NYSE:WMG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Separately, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Warner Music Group during the second quarter valued at $73,000.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 11,161,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $279,027,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on Warner Music Group in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Warner Music Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.64.

Shares of WMG stock opened at $29.64 on Thursday. Warner Music Group has a 12-month low of $26.99 and a 12-month high of $34.76.

Warner Music Group Profile

There is no company description available for Warner Music Group Corp.

Featured Article: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.