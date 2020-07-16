9,000 Shares in Warner Music Group (NYSE:WMG) Purchased by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group (NYSE:WMG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.
Separately, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Warner Music Group during the second quarter valued at $73,000.
In other news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 11,161,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $279,027,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of WMG stock opened at $29.64 on Thursday. Warner Music Group has a 12-month low of $26.99 and a 12-month high of $34.76.
Warner Music Group Profile
There is no company description available for Warner Music Group Corp.
