Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Shares Bought by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 31.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 21.0% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Dollar General by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd lifted its position in Dollar General by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dollar General by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 11,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.77, for a total value of $2,126,638.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,922,007.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 41,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.21, for a total transaction of $7,899,458.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,432 shares in the company, valued at $6,966,162.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,645 shares of company stock valued at $11,414,046. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cfra upped their price target on Dollar General from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $202.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.38.

Shares of DG stock opened at $189.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $47.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Dollar General Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $194.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.60.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.86. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.40%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

