Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases Shares of 2,200 Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IT. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Gartner by 339.7% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Gartner by 54.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Gartner by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 386 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 731.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 266 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

IT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Gartner from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Gartner in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Gartner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Gartner from $131.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.60.

In related news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 2,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total value of $307,305.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,277,701.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $119.89 on Thursday. Gartner Inc has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $171.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.40 and its 200-day moving average is $127.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.47.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.88. Gartner had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner Inc will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.