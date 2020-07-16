Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys 5,000 Shares of StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,844,000. Old Port Advisors acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the second quarter worth approximately $297,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 74.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 21,892 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 66.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 34,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STNE opened at $38.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.64 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. StoneCo Ltd has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $46.69.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $161.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.53 million. StoneCo had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 28.63%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STNE. Guggenheim boosted their price target on StoneCo from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

