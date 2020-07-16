Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,572,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,922,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 48,006.0% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 96,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after buying an additional 96,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 142.6% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 46,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 27,260 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $43.01 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $30.09 and a 1 year high of $46.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.70.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.