Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Makes New $305,000 Investment in Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 120.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 82,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after purchasing an additional 10,060 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLNT opened at $54.98 on Thursday. Planet Fitness Inc has a twelve month low of $23.77 and a twelve month high of $88.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.83 and a 200-day moving average of $65.07.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $127.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.61 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 14.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness Inc will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLNT. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Planet Fitness from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine raised Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet cut Planet Fitness from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Planet Fitness from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.59.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

