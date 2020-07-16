Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Invests $308,000 in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,396,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 935 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the first quarter worth $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,621 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

Shares of STAA stock opened at $57.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $23.20 and a 12-month high of $62.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.16 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.39 and its 200 day moving average is $38.75.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $35.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 million. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

STAA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. STAAR Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

In related news, VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 39,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $1,728,205.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 147,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,485,561.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 46,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $1,821,078.93. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,961.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 303,300 shares of company stock worth $12,192,414. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA).

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.