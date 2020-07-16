Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires New Position in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Qualys by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,196,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $452,016,000 after buying an additional 44,533 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Qualys by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,065,281 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,669,000 after acquiring an additional 83,482 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Qualys by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 995,318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,583,000 after acquiring an additional 8,234 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Qualys by 12.4% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 588,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,183,000 after purchasing an additional 65,056 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Qualys by 11.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 583,252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,090,000 after purchasing an additional 60,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

QLYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Qualys from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.57.

In other Qualys news, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.72, for a total value of $47,124.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,633 shares in the company, valued at $17,973,407.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Philippe F. Courtot sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.56, for a total value of $15,834,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,388,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,763,719.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 204,239 shares of company stock valued at $21,791,222 in the last 90 days. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QLYS opened at $109.06 on Thursday. Qualys Inc has a twelve month low of $63.37 and a twelve month high of $119.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.68 and a 200-day moving average of $94.96.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Qualys had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $86.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Qualys Inc will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

